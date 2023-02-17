United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Dennis R. Woods Purchases 3,658 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.