Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $74.69 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $7.47 or 0.00030359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.69 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

