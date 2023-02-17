Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.77. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 100,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

In related news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$200,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,959 shares in the company, valued at C$479,824.14. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$298,946.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at C$107,937.64. Also, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$200,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$479,824.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,500 shares of company stock worth $686,883. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

