US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

