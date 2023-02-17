USDX [Kava] Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003382 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $93.45 million and $272,095.01 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00540115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00173431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

