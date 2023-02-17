Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

