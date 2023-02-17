Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$28.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of VCM opened at C$21.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.54. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.1563808 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vecima Networks

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at C$780,054.60. Company insiders own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

