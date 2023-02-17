Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 326,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.