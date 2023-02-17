Veritable L.P. Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,483,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

