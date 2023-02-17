Veritable L.P. Has $144.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $144,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. 86,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

