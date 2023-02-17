Veritable L.P. Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,568,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.