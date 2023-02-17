Veritable L.P. Purchases 7,675 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after buying an additional 351,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

