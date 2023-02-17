Veritable L.P. Sells 12,735 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.09. 319,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,681. The company has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

