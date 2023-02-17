Veritable L.P. Sells 2,330 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 248,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.