Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.34

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 349666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after acquiring an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

