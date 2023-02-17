Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $300.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 131,372 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

