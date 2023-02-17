Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $11.39 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $51,538.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,622.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00409761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00648091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00545218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00173897 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,137,022 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

