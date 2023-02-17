Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $55.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Viasat Stock Down 5.9 %

Viasat stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 522.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

