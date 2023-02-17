Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.64. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

