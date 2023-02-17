Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

VOYA stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

