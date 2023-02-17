VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.49 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $100.49 million and approximately $368.56 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00218657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,332.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04203793 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $582.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

