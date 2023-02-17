VVS Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $135.93 million and $1.01 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00424798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.16 or 0.28139404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,261,796,832,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,961,282,991,164 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

