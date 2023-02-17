W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) CAO Brian H. Zander Sells 200 Shares

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) CAO Brian H. Zander sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $16,828.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,266 shares in the company, valued at $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 1,349,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

