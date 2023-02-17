W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.39% of W.W. Grainger worth $96,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $670.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $589.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

