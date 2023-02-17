Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:A opened at $148.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.