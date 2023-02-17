Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

