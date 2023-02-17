Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

