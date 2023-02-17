Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.66 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

