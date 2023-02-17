Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$161.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$183.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$196.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

