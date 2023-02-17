Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,126. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

