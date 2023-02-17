Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $327.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $18,313,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

