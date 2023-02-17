WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $184.79 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $184.79 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,368,090,744 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,367,746,290.0044374 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07625762 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $16,899,732.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

