Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dominion Energy (D)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D):

2/14/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

