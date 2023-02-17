West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.20. 548,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

