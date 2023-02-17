William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 264,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,730,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

