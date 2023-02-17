Wojak Finance (WOJ) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $153.57 million and $30,085.09 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00430445 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,940.56 or 0.28513454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.