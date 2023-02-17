WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.95 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $388.54 million and $36.95 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00425808 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,985.45 or 0.28204490 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,696,820 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.