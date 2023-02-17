Wrapped Everscale 24 Hour Volume Reaches $99,733.80 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $172.81 million and $99,733.80 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,806,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,543 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,751,701 with 1,735,912,329 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09888181 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $152,560.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

