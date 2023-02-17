Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
