Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Sells $98,000,000.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 408,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,164. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

