Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 23,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 37,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.