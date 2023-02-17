Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $3.70 to $4.00 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $333.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.73. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 245,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after buying an additional 140,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zebra Technologies

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.43.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.