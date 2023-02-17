ZEON Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $35.77 million and $27,207.96 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00418784 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.66 or 0.27740989 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

