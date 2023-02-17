Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

ZTS stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

