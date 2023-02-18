1,000 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 136,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

