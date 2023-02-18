10,000 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.80 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

