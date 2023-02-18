1,022 Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Performance

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68.

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

