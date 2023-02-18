12,400 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

