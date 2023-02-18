14,728 Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $16,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $15,175,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $14,648,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in ProFrac by 46.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 962,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 307,114 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Price Performance

PFHC opened at $21.22 on Friday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

