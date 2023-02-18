17,325 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aramark Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.30 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.